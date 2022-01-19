Candidates cite unfinished projects to ask for votes in Derabassi

Days after the Model Code of Conduct came into force and parties intensified their campaigning, unfinished developmental projects in Mohali have emerged as a way to woo voters for candidates of various political outfits.

Candidates from all three major political parties in the region — the Congress, the AAP, and the SAD — have been visiting various areas where projects remain half-finished and have been promising people to get the pending work completed as soon as possible if they are voted to power.

Locals, however, are buying the claims with a pinch of salt. On Tuesday, a resident of Guru Nank Colony said, “We were told that a grant of Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of a street in Guru Nank Colony in the months of December last year.

Days before the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, the Panchyat department had dumped hundreds of tiles near the street. But the work is yet to start. Leaders of all political parties have now been visiting the area and claiming that if their party is voted to power then they get the work finished on a priority basis. It is a mockery of the system.”

The other projects that the candidates have been promising to complete include installation of poles, construction of footpaths.

Contacted, the Block Development Panchyat Officer of Derabassi, Parneet Kaur, said, “There are many pending projects in the constituency. But these were passed and work on projects started before the code of conduct came into place. These works will definitely be completed, irrespective of whatever party is voted to power. We have already submitted a list of works, which can not be started due to the code of conduct to the Returning Officer (RO).”

Surjan Singh, a resident of village Mor Tikri, said, “The development work in this area was affected due to political situations. The incumbent MLA of Derabassi constituency is from SAD, NK Sharma. He has won this seat for the last three terms. The state government, on the other hand, is that of the Congress.”

The SAD has fielded NK Sharma from the Derabassi seat this time again, while the Aam Adami Party (AAP) has chosen Kuljeet Singh Randhawa. Congress is yet to announce its party candidate, with the name of Deepinder Dhillon, an old party stalwart, among others, doing the rounds.