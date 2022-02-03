Candidate watch: This candidate from Dakha wants to eradicate drug menace, stop corruption

KNS Kang

Age: 56

Occupation: Educationist (Chairman, PCTE Group of Institutes, Baddowal)

Party: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Constituency: Dakha

Voters: 1.86 lakh (Male: 98434, Female: 88086)

Why politics: Because we need dedicated and honest people in politics who want development of the state and country in the true sense. I am a believer of the ideology as that of AAP. This party always welcomes honest people who want a change. I started supporting way back in 2014 when HS Phoolka contested Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana on AAP ticket. Arvind Kejriwal is my biggest inspiration for joining politics. I love his passion to see a change in our country. In 2016, when Kejriwal came to Ludhiana, I invited him to stay at my place and he agreed. Since then, there has been no looking back and the bonding with AAP just grew.

Winnability: I have a PhD and we are running a group of educational institutions with an aim to provide the best education to the youths. If people vote for me, they will get a well-educated and learned candidate who understands Punjab and can help solve problems of the people.

One promise: I will remain true to the word and be honest. I will work to get employment of youth, eradication of drugs and removing corruption.

Issues that matter: Corruption matters the most because it is the mother of all evils and root cause of all problems we are facing today. Government education sector is also in ruins. Unemployment is an issue because government has no money to hire new people and pay salaries. Even the industry has failed to provide employment and has moved out of Punjab.

How has life changed: Politics is a little different ball game but we have to work hard whichever field we choose. Earlier I used to begin my day by visiting my college and spending entire day there, now it is all about meeting people across villages. But it a refreshing change.

By the way: National level athlete (high jumper). An engineering graduate who holds a postgraduate and PhD in business management.

Opponents: Congress nominee is Captain Sandeep Sandhu, former political secretary of Captain Amarinder Singh, who lost Dakha bypoll in 2019 to SAD’s Manpreet Singh Ayali. SAD has again fielded Ayali, two-time Dakha MLA and a real-estate baron who won in 2012 and then 2019 (bypoll). In 2017, AAP’s HS Phoolka had won from Dakha but resigned leading to bypoll. Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has fielded Damanjeet Singh Mohie, a former Youth Congress leader who shifted to Amarinder’s party.