Candidate Watch: ‘I want to make Kharar as beautiful as Chandigarh’

Paramdeep Singh Baidwan, 49

Occupation: Farmer Constituency: Kharar

Party: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha

Why politics?

I have been serving the society for the past many decades but as a social worker one cannot change policies. Therefore, to serve society in a better way, one needs to be part of decision- and policy-making. Being a member of Parliament or Assembly, a person can do much better than an ordinary social worker.

Winnability factor

I am a simple farmer and belong to the common people. Now people don’t want elite class to rule them but they want any person who is one of them, to represent them in the Assembly, to raise their voice to solve their problems. I am not a politician but their brother, their son who was with them during their tough time and will be with them if elected.

One promise

I will never let my people down at any cost.

Issues that you feel strongly about

Better and free education, health facilities and employment.

How has candidature changed your life?

Nothing changed, I was already working for my people at the ground level. Earlier, I was not accountable to anyone but now I should be accountable to my people because they are trusting me by reposing their faith in me. In matdaan, mat means faith. They are putting their faith. They are trusting me. Thus, it is my duty to be accountable to them.

Any big issue you found in Kharar constituency?

A lot of issues! Water, electricity, sewerage, traffic, schools are in bad condition. Condition of hospital is worse than a dispensary. Need upgradation of hospital.

Why do you feel the people should vote for you?

All the candidates except me belong to elite class, who can never understand their problems. Moreover, I am more accountable and accessible than any other. I am just a call away from my people.

If elected, which would be the new project you want to bring in Kharar?

I will upgrade government hospital of Kharar on a priority basis. There are many more things to do in the field of education and health but this is my top priority.

How are you different from the traditional political parties?

We are Sanyukt Samaj Morcha. We are not traditional politicians but we are one of our people who are united to fight against odds of this system.

What is your vision for Kharar?

I want to make Kharar as beautiful as Chandigarh. Kharar is also part of Tricity now but due to electricity, water, traffic jams and sewerage issues, people are suffering a lot. I want to make my consistency capable of everything.

For example, by upgrading hospital, I want to provide best heath facilities to my people. By upgrading schools and colleges, I wish to provide the best quality of free education to every needy student. I also want to provide more government fund to Jyoti Sarup Kanya Asra Kharar, so that our abandoned and orphan girls could get the best life.

By the way

I love reading about Shaheed -e- Azam Bhagat Singh.