Candidate Watch: First-timer Jasdeep Kaur Yadu is ready to take on Beant Singh’s grandson

Jasdeep Kaur Yadu

Age: 41

Occupation: Khanna Municipal Council member, homemaker

Party: Shiromani Akali Dal

Constituency: Khanna

Voters: 1.69 lakh (Male: 89,081, Female: 80,427)

Why politics: I want to serve the people of Khanna and want to do something for them. Without having any power or authority I cannot do much, so I decided to contest polls this time. My husband Yadwinder Singh Yadu, a senior Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader, has also been an inspiration because for years he has been serving the people of Khanna. My husband could not contest this time due to some technical issues. All criminal cases registered against him are false, he has no involvement in those and all those FIRs were registered due to political vendetta and people of Khanna know this. He had filed a petition in the High Court to allow him to contest but since it was not accepted, the party has given me this chance to serve people and I readily accepted.

Winnability: People should vote for me because I want to do something, want to do something different for Khanna. People of Khanna are still struggling to get basic facilities such as public toilets, parking spaces, functional streetlights, health facilities among others. I want to solve all these issues. I, along with my husband, will work together to make Khanna the best city if I am elected.

One promise: If I win, I want to make Khanna corruption free and I promise that no one would be harassed unnecessarily, there would be no injustice.

Issues that matter: Corruption and transparency in the usage of public funds is the major issue. Common people do not even know the amount of funds that are released for their welfare and if they are put to right use or not. At least in Khanna, a lot of transparency is required in the usage of public funds.

How has life changed: After the candidature for the Vidhan Sabha polls, I have got busier. But it feels good when you go and meet people because they put their faith in us. I also have a daughter so life has become busier while managing home and campaigning together.

By the way: I am also a two-time incumbent member of Municipal Council Khanna so I am not entirely new to politics.

The opponents: Congress nominee is two-time Khanna MLA Gurkirat Kotli, Punjab minister of industry and commerce, and grandson of former CM Beant Singh. AAP has fielded Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, a businessman. BJP nominee is Gurpreet Singh Bhatti, a former SAD and PPP