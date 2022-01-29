Candidate watch: Doctorate in kitty, she wants to fight for women empowerment

Ranvir Kaur Mian

Age: 31

Occupation: Social workerr

Party: Congress

Constituency: Budhlada

Voters: 1,94,337 (Male: 1,03,320, female: 91,013)

Why politics: Budhlada is a backward area and women have suffered because of this. Women here start working since early morning and they care more for the fodder for the cattle more than their own meal. My doctorate degree is in English and related to feminism. I am yet to plan something, but I want to do something for the women of my constituency after becoming MLA.

Winnability: My grandfather Hakam Singh Mian had defeated SAD MP Dhanna Singh twice and was MP from Bathinda in the 1980s. My sister-in-law Jaspinder Kaur was the Zila Parishad chairman for two terms after defeating the Akalis. Even my Husband won sarpanch elections for Congress after 10 years. It is in our family to get victory for the Congress and I will do the same.

One promise: I will improve the road network in Budhlada. I will also upgrade the government schools so that girls don’t need to drop out and can study near their homes till class 12. Stadiums will be constructed in the villages to keep youth away from drugs.

Issues that matter: Several basic amenities are not available in Budhlada. I will work for the overall development of the constituency.

How has life changed: My entire day goes into campaigning. Despite being woman, now I am getting the respect that I deserve after becoming a politician and it is a good surprise.

By the way: My father was a revenue officer, and he was posted in the villages that I am contesting from. I spent my childhood in Budhlada and then got married in Mian village. I am happy that politics has given me an opportunity to work for the people who remained part of my life during my formative years.

The opponents: AAP and SAD have fielded master Budh Ram and Dr Nishan Singh, respectively from here.