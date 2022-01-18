Candidate watch: A former cop with a passion to serve

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh

Age: 52

Occupation: Former IPS

Party: AAP

Constituency: Amritsar North

Voters: 184,803 (Male: 96,450; Female 88,345)

Why politics: I have joined politics to clean the system. I want to eradicate ‘mafia raj’ from Punjab. In the last 20 years, politicians have turned a glorious state into ‘Udta Punjab’ and I want to build a prosperous Punjab (Hasda-Vasda Punjab) with the use of my politics. I want to end the politics which helps shelter drug smugglers.

Winnability: Elections are been fought by the people of Amritsar and they are the ones who have prepared me for this mission. People remember me from when I worked as a police officer in Amritsar and solved their problems. They know that I can do even better if I am the politician representing them in the Assembly. Even dedicated voters of other parties have assured me support. People are running my campaign as I am running the party’s campaign in the rest of the Majha region.

One promise: It is my promise that public will be the real rulers in the democracy. Public will be the owners of the state and the politicians will serve them. People will run the government.

Issues that matter: Mafia raj, gangster raj, unemployment, poverty, loot in the name development, industrial growth, wholesome development of farmers and the farming sector. These all are my issues and these issues are interconnected. We need to see these issues as one. Public health and education system need to be revamped. Corrupt political system has ensured that these issues remain unsolved.

How has life changed: I have remained a police officer and even then I was good at public dealing and listening to people’s grievances. Policing is a 24-hour job and so is politics. So my life is busier as a politician. But I am used to it.

By the way: To serve the people is my passion. To serve the people is my hobby as people want sincere, serious and learned person to lead from the front. About dislikes, the purchase of votes in the name of democracy is a strong dislike. I also like writing. I have written two books: Anti Defection Law and Sant Kabir De Anmol Vachan.

The opponents: Former minister Anil Joshi (SAD), sitting MLA Sunil Dutti (Congress)