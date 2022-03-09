Canacona (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Canacona (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Canacona Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes. The Canacona seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

canacona Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anoop Balkrishna Kudtarkar AAP 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 13,03,605 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes IND 0 Graduate 70 Rs 2,86,94,839 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 96,511 ~ 96 Thou+ Janardhan Bhandari INC 0 Others 47 Rs 52,42,988 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 72,82,212 ~ 72 Lacs+ Kanay Pagi IND 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 64,026 ~ 64 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahadev Dessai AITC 0 Others 45 Rs 1,48,12,972 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,82,007 ~ 32 Lacs+ Prashant Suresh Pagi Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,06,53,697 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,132 ~ 16 Thou+ Ramesh Tawadkar BJP 1 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,68,01,407 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,74,196 ~ 40 Lacs+ Vijay Pai Khot IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 8,99,37,354 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 40,62,785 ~ 40 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Canacona candidate of from Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes Goa. Canacona Election Result 2017

canacona Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes INC 0 Graduate 65 Rs 2,80,59,735 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,76,412 ~ 12 Lacs+ Gourish Bandekar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 18,13,417 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Tawadkar IND 2 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 1,02,84,808 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,49,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Sandesh Telekar AAP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 20,71,716 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 46,54,957 ~ 46 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Canacona candidate of from Ramesh Tawadkar Goa. Canacona Election Result 2012

canacona Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramesh Tawadkar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 81,36,255 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 31,66,400 ~ 31 Lacs+ Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes INC 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,80,63,943 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,63,504 ~ 23 Lacs+ Sapnesh Desai AITC 2 8th Pass 34 Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

