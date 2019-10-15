Campaigning to intensify with top leaders to hold public rallies in Pune

With just days to go for the October 21 Assembly elections, Pune is set to witness intensive campaigning across all its assembly constituencies, many of which will be addressed by top national and state leaders. The BJP, which has roped in various Union ministers and senior state leaders to campaign for the party candidates in the eight assembly constituencies here, is now gearing up for a mega public rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 17 at SP College ground in Sadashiv Peth.

“It is one of the biggest ground available and is located in the heart of the city, which will be beneficial for our candidates in all the eight Assembly constituencies,” city MP Girish Bapat said. He said that provision to accommodate at least 35,000 people was being made at the ground. The party’s candidates from Pimpri-Chinchwad area and other parts of Pune district are also likely to attend the rally.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also likely to hold a public rally in the city for the party’s candidates contesting on four seats — ally Congress is set to contest on three of the remaining seats, while the MNS is contesting on one seat.

The city Congress has also sought time from party president Sonia Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi to campaign for candidates here. However, there is no confirmation, so far, on any member of the Gandhi family holding an election campaign for party candidates in the city. In fact, no national-level leader of the party has participated in any election campaign in the city so far.

Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray held a public rally at Mandai in Pune on Monday. Last week, the MNS chief was forced to cancel his inaugural political rally here due to heavy rainfall.