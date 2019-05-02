Campaigning for Pawan Bansal, Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu targets PM Modi — in couplets

Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was in Sector 22 Wednesday evening to campaign for Congress candidate Pawan Bansal. However, throughout his hour-long speech, he did not once mention Bansal’s opponent from BJP, MP Kirron Kher, and chose to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead.

Saying that Bansal was like his father, Sidhu said that he never sought votes but was doing it for Bansal, adding that this time “the people of Chandigarh should hit a six and throw Modi out of the country”.

During the address, Sidhu also declared an open challenge for the prime minister to engage in a debate over his “so-called achievements”. Sidhu even said he would retire from politics if he failed in the debate.

The minister used satirical couplets as he mocked Modi and his schemes, addressing the PM as “Rafale ka dalal” and “chowkidar of rich people”.

“Modi had divided the country into temple and masjid. He thinks that before 2014, India wasn’t there. The only thing that was there was a chai ki dukaan and a railway station,” he said.

He further said, “Insan ka pet khali hai aur yoga karaye ja raha hai…jeb khali hai aur khaate kulwaye ja rahe hai, khaana khaane ko hai nahi aur shauchalaya banvaaye jaa raha hai…(People are living empty stomach but he is making them do yoga, their pockets are empty but he is getting bank accounts opened…they have no food but he is getting toilets made)…”

“I speak against BJP so that the coming generation can’t say that when the country was being destroyed, where and what was Sidhu doing,” the minister said. Click here for more election news

Sidhu also claimed that the BJP was asking for votes in the name of Modi, who was asking votes in the name of soldiers and on the other hand, in Varanasi, a soldier is fighting against Modi.

“Modi sarkar, abki baar bas kar yaar…Ram naam ki loot hai loot sake to loot, teeno Modi bhaag gaye, bol gaye saab jhooth,” he quipped.

Before Sidhu’s address, Bansal said that the Modi wave was “a wave of lies”.

“Already a lot of disappointed BJP leaders have joined Congress which has proved that the Modi Wave in 2014 was nothing but a wave of lies.”