Campaigning for first phase Lok Sabha election ends in Manipur

The campaigning for the first phase election for the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency seat came to an end on Tuesday evening. Manipur’s two parliamentary seats, inner and outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituencies, will go to poll in two phases. The outer seat will go to poll on April 11 during the first phase and the inner seat on April 18.

Advertising

Altogether eight candidates are in the fray to contest for the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat.

As the campaigning period lapsed at 4 pm, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur ordered all the district authorities to ensure that political functionaries from outside the constituency and ones who will not be not voting from the said constituency leave immediately after the campaign was over. The CEO reasoned that their continued presence may undermine the atmosphere of a free and fair election.

The Governor of Manipur also issued an order to close the Indo-Myanmar border on April 10 and 11 to ensure smooth conduct of election to the outer Manipur Constituency.

“As per the guideline of the Election Commission of India, it is necessary to close the Indo-Myanmar international border to prevent smuggling of arms/contraband liquor and infiltration of insurgent outfits to Manipur and to prevent proxy voting by Myanmarese national/nearby villages during polling days,” said the order.

Altogether 1,959,429 voters including 943,426 male, 995,773 females and 45 third genders will exercise their franchise in both the inner and outer parliamentary constituencies.

Of the total voters, 1,010,618 voters will cast their votes in the outer parliamentary constituency which is mostly spread across the hill districts of Manipur.

There are 2,862 polling stations across the state of which 283 have been listed as critical and 225 vulnerable.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to provide 90 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) including 15 companies of IRB, CRPF, BSF, SAP from Assam and Tripura and RPF.

As many as 90 companies will be deployed in the first phase of election in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

In the Inner Parliamentary Constituency, as many as 44 companies of Central Police Forces (CPF), state forces would be deployed and CAPF shall be retained for guarding the Strong Room containing polled machines up to counting of votes on May 23.