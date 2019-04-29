Campaigning in Shirur, Maval done: candidates keep fingers crossed, hope for thumping turnout

After several rounds of hectic campaigning in the soaring summer heat, candidates locked in a close contest on Shirur and Maval Lok Sabha seats are banking on a good voters turnout. A handsome polling, they say, may indicate a tight contest.

Advertising

“The campaigning has been good and hectic. I am sure the voters will exercise their democratic right to vote on Monday,” Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, Shiv Sena’s candidate from Shirur constituency, said.

Adhalrao-Patil’s key opponent, NCP’s Amol Kolhe, an actor-turned-politician whose rallies had drawn massive crowds, also hoped for a massive polling. “I am expecting a good turn out and yes, there will be a good fight,” he said.

Sena’s Maval candidate Shrirang Barne, meanwhile, said he was expecting a 2014 re-run, when the constituency saw around 60 per cent polling. “In case there is more than 60 per cent voting, I will win with a bigger margin,” he said.

Advertising

In 2014, Barne had won by a margin of more than 1.50 lakh votes against Laxman Jagtap, who had contested as an Independent then. This time, Barne is facing the Pawar scion – Parth Pawar, grandnephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Claiming that larger number of people would come out to vote in Maval this time because of the presence of a Pawar family member, NCP leader Yogesh Behl said: “There was lot of curiosity among the people to see Parth. He is young and a fresh face. And therefore, we believe voters will come out in good numbers.”

Parth was not available for comment in the matter.

Meanwhile, political analyst Mahadev Sahasrabuddhe said the two seats were heading for a close contest. “Both the seat saw lot of acrimony and heat. And that is why everyone believes that the fight will be close, unlike the one-side one in 2014.”

It was for the first time that top leaders and ministers had descended in large numbers in the two constituencies.Top BJP and Shiv Sena leaders, including Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, state ministers Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray and actor Subodh Bhave, had held a string of rallies crisscrossing the two constituencies to shore up support for their candidates.

The NCP, too, wasn’t far behind. Party chief Sharad Pawar and leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Udayanraje Bhosale, Harshavardhan Patil and Supriya Sule had led hectic campaigns in both Maval and Shirur seats.

Claiming that the party was determined to win both the seats this time, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said: “We had planned it that way. We laid lot of emphasis on picking the right candidate.”

In Shirur, presence of popular Marathi actor Amol Kolhe reportedly had put pressure on Adhalrao, who is seeking a fourth term from the seat.

Pointing out that the Pawar family’s prestige was at stake in Maval seat, former Sena leader Maruti Bhapkar said: “That’s why they went all out, roping in big leaders to address rallies. If Parth loses, it will be a big loss of face for the family. The NCP has been losing Maval and therefore they have put in everything this time to win the seat.”