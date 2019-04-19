Campaign trail: Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant greeted by garlands, chants of ‘Sena’s tiger’ — and some anger

WAITING FOR their candidate just before the start of the day’s election campaign, women in saffron saris flooded the narrow Sakhubai Mohite Marg, outside Shiv Sena Shakha 198.

On loop, they were chanting ‘Awaz Kunacha, Shiv Senechya (Whose voice, it’s Shiv Sena)’, ‘Arey kon ala re, kon ala, Shiv Senechya wagh ala (Look who has arrived, it’s Sena’s tiger)’.

Muktabai Gunde (70) wore a Sena cap and held a small poster with the party’s South Mumbai MP and candidate Arvind Sawant’s photo. “I am a follower of Balasaheb Thackeray. In every election, I come for whoever is Sena’s candidate. Sena is the only party fighting for son of soil,” she said.

Sawant (67) began his campaign by offering flowers to Shivaji Maharaj’s statue inside the Shakha. Contesting against two-time former MP and Congress leader Milind Deora, Sawant speaks about his “hard work” to resolve issues faced by the people and raising their questions in Parliament.

Sawant’s first stop is BDD Chawl — in N M Joshi Marg — a well-known Sena bastion. Local MLA Sunil Shinde and corporators — Kishori Pednekar and Snehal Ambekar from Currey Road and N M Joshi Marg, respectively — are all from Sena. There are over 30 two-storey buildings in the locality. Most residents speak Marathi.

“These women are my strength. They are not paid karyakartas (workers) like other parties have, they are loyal party workers, who are mostly homemakers and came here to support me after finishing their work. With their blessings and the people’s support, I will win again,” Sawant said. “It is the selflessness of these women that they are campaigning for me. I don’t have money to hire paid karyarkartas.”

As Sawant entered, residents performed his aarti and greeted him with garlands. An open tempo with Sawant’s photo and flags of BJP, Sena and RPI followed, its speakers announcing ‘Lakshyat Theva, Lakshyat Theva, Dhanusya Baan Lakshyat Theva (Please remember, bow and arrow-party election symbol)’.

A resident of BDD Chawl 21 ran to Sawant and thanked him for his “efforts” to resolve the long-pending redevelopment issue. “Saheb, it is because of you we are going to get bigger house,” he said.However, Sawant faced mild anger at some buildings. There were boards declaring ‘No Redevelopment Agreement No Vote’ and ‘Haravlele khasdar yet aahet, prashna tasech pralambit ahet, jahir nished (Missing MP is coming, questions remain, we condemn)’.

A resident of BDD Chawl 29, unhappy with the proposed redevelopment plans, said: “The authorities have offered us transit houses at other locations during the redevelopment process, but they are not giving us in writing that we will be accommodated back in the same location. There is no surety. We wanted this to be mentioned in the agreement but nothing has happened so far. We are not going to vote for anyone.”

As his convoy moved ahead, Sawant visited MHADA buildings at Currey Road, another Sena stronghold. Asked about Deora targeting him over his criminal records, he said, “See, all these cases are for political agitation. Deora is saying we need politicians with a clean record. Then, by this logic, people should also not vote for Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who has more criminal cases than me. Deora was not available in last these five years and now he wants people to vote him. I have been in constant touch with the people and I am going to win.”