Campaign trail in Tohana: Haryana BJP chief burns the midnight oil, literally

On the outskirts of Pirthala village, as many as 295 motorcyclists wait to escort Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, who is seeking re-election from Tohana constituency of Fatehabad district. At 6 pm, Barala arrives, and boards an open jeep. The workers raise slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

At Pirthala, women of the Bishnoi community, their faces covered, give the MLA their blessings.

The villagers however say Barala is facing stiff competition from JJP’s candidate Devender Babli. Babli had contested the 2014 election as an Independent and secured an impressive vote count. This time, he was expecting a Congress ticket but former minister Paramvir Singh, a close confidant of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, got it after Ashok Tanwar was removed from the post of state Congress president. Acting swiftly, the JJP declared him the party’s nominee despite the fact that its state chief and former MLA Nishan Singh was also a formidable choice for the constituency.

Barala, it appears, is not taking any chances. The MLA holds meetings with supporters till 2 am. He says that nowadays, his schedule affords him just after three and half hours sleep; he starts his day at 5.30 am, and after a round of yoga and other activities, he is ready by 7 am to resume meetings.

At a poll meeting in Pirthala, Barala says, “What will happen to a party whose president sits at home after resigning from the political outfit?”, in an apparent reference to former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar.

He also reminds the villagers about BJP’s slogan – ‘Ab ki bar 75 par’ – which reflect its aspiration to win at least 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assmebly.

When Barala and his cavalcade are ready to leave the village, a woman approaches his car. “A family land dispute is going on. Please get it resolved,” she urges him. He then takes out a bottle of homeopathic tablets from his pocket. “These are to cure throat infection,” he says.

The motorcyclists are now waiting on the outskirts of neighbouring Parta village. Here, Barala says that candidates of the JJP have even left the poll battle midway by withdrawing their nominations. Accompanied by BJP MLA from Rajasthan Pyare Lal, Barala rushes to the home of Ram Niwas, a Jat community member, who has announced he will join BJP leaving Congress.

A villager, Krishan Bishnoi, recalls how Barala had given Rs 21 lakh for a Bishnoi temple and dharamshala in the village. Retired Army subedar Ram Chander Bishnoi says Barala got constructed as many as 14 roads leading to hamlets situated in the village’s agriculture fields.

However, in Parta, his opponent Babli has a different type of fan following; who say they were impressed by his social work which includes eye surgeries and distribution of blankets for the poor. Bhajan Lal, a member of the Kumhar community, says, “I am one of the beneficiaries whose eyes were operated upon.” A newspaper hawker from the village, Rohtas Bishnoi, 32, claims that Babli got eye surgeries done for as many as 6,000 persons in the past few years. “Eyes of people from Uttar Pradesh, who are living in Tohana but don’t vote here, were also operated without any selfish motive of votes,” he says, adding, “Demonetisation led to unemployment of over one crore persons in the country. The government is not procuring the entire produce of cotton and paddy on Minimum Support Price (MSP).”

Paramvir Singh too is recalled for his connect with the masses. “He attends condolence meetings whenever anybody in the village dies. Paramvir Singh enjoys a good image but he lost many Congress workers following rumours that he may join BJP in case he is not given the Congress ticket. However, after Selja became Haryana Congress president, Paramvir Singh got the party ticket. By then many of his supporters had joined BJP,” says villager Satwinder Bishnoi.

On the other hand, Barala claims that “his opponents are trying to influence voters with the use of money power, but they won’t succeed in their designs”.

Meanwhile on Thursday, actor and Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol carried out a roadshow in support of Barala while JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and former state Congress president Ashok Tanwar addressed a rally at Tohana in support of Devender Babli. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has already campaigned for Paramvir Singh.