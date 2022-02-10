Campaign trail: Farm laws scrapped, BJP’s Mohali face promises farmer empowerment

With mufflers bearing their party symbol wrapped around their necks, BJP workers are spotted entering Gobindgarh village, which falls in Mohali Assembly constituency. The BJP is contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections as a major partner in an alliance with former state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The BJP candidate from Mohali, Sanjeev Vashisht, along with his team, enters Gobindgarh village to address a gathering on Wednesday. He starts off by listing the schemes initiated by the Union government for the benefit of the poor.

Vashisht then talks about strengthening the farmers by increasing their income and making them self-dependent.

Replying to a question about anger among the masses, especially those living in rural areas, due to the three farm laws that led to a year-long agitation, Vashisht claims that the scrapping of the laws had changed the perception of the people towards his party. He said that now he did not see any anger against the party.

“People understand that the BJP is with them, people listen to us and see that our only agenda is development,” Vashisht added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vashisht said that they were getting good responses from the people in the rural areas and have been able to bring their vision before them. He added that the BJP government wants overall development of Punjab and of the farmers.

“Sometimes people ask questions. But when we explain things to them, they understand. The situation has totally changed in the state now. But sometimes, our Opponents, especially the Congress, try to spread lies about us. But people want change now and they do not want to vote for parties like the Congress and the SAD,” Vashisht said.

Before the campaign in Gobindgarh village, Vashisht had held a door-to-door campaign in Matour village where he had promised to improve basic amenities, better the health facilities, create more employment, and make Mohali an industrial hub, if voted to power.

“We talk about a double engine government in Punjab, which will take the state on the path of development,” Vashisht added.