Campaign trail Congress candidate from Bassi Pathana is fighting two battles

Bassi Pathana was the first seat from where Congress saw rebellion even before the elections were officially announced in the state. Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi’s younger brother, Dr Manohar Singh, wanted the party ticket from Bassi Pathana. But the sitting MLA, Gurpreet Singh GP, was favoured by the Congress. Dr Manohar Singh thereafter decided to contest the polls as an Independent from the constituency.

On Thursday, Congress candidate Gurpreet held his first rally in Ranwan village of Bassi Pathana during which he claimed that he was fighting two battles — one against his opponents and the other against his ‘own’ people.

Addressing the rally at Ranwan village located at the Chandigarh-Ludhiana highway on Thursday, Gurpreet also talked about the development he had carried out in his constituency during his tenure, while highlighting his accessibility as a legislator.

Speaking to The Indian Express later, Gurpreet said that he was going and asking people to vote for him because of the development he had carried out in his constituency in the last five years. Everyone else, he claimed, including the brother of the CM, was trying to mislead the people.

“I think I am the CM’s brother as I am contesting as the official candidate of his party from this constituency. If I win the elections, I will be helping the party as well as the CM. I feel I am contesting against my Opponents, as well as my ‘own’ people,” he said.

Prodded about whether Dr Manohar Singh could affect his chances of winning the election, Gurpreet said that the people cannot be fooled and they shall decide who wins the elections.

“This is an unhealthy trend. Had the party given the ticket to Dr Manohar Singh, I would have been helping him. Instead I was chosen as the nominee from the seat. But rather than helping me, Dr Manohar Singh decided to contest as an independent. He should have helped me to win,” he said, adding that the people know the value of their party.

Asked to list out his achievements, the MLA said that he got a drinking water project worth Rs 120 crore approved. “This project shall help provide clean drinking water to around 55 villages where people were suffering from diseases like cancer and hepatitis.”

