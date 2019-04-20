Lok Sabha elections 2019: Will scrap Article 370, says Amit Shah in Gujarat

BJP president Amit Shah Friday said his party would abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir after getting a majority in both houses of Parliament.

Advertising

Shah was speaking at a poll rally at Dharampur in Gujarat’s Valsad district. He also addressed rallies in Chhota Udepur and Malanpanda in Valsad, and said the main issue in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections was national security.

“We have already said in our manifesto that we will repeal Article 370 once we get majority in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha so that Kashmir becomes integral part of India permanently,” said Shah.

At present, the BJP does not enjoy a majority in the Upper House of Parliament.

Advertising

Lashing out at the Congress for “trying to shield terrorists and infiltrators”, Shah at the Bodeli meeting, said the the Congress does “ILU-ILU” with terrorists, referencing a popular ‘90s Bollywood romance song.

“The country’s safety has been assured by the Narendra Modi government. During the Congress government, Alliya, Mallya, Jamalaya (Tom, dick and Harry) would enter the country and bomb places and the PM would stay silent and never retaliate,” he said. “But the BJP government retaliated.”

He added: “After the first surgical strike, second time Pakistan deployed extra forces, tankers, lakshar members to keep Narendra Modi from executing another surgical strike. But our Narendrabhai is Gujarati, he knew what to do and he executed an air strike in Balakot.”

He also lashed out at the Congress for asking for proof of the Balakot air strike.

(With PTI inputs from Dharampur)