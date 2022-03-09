Calangute (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Calangute (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Calangute Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Michael Vincent Lobo. The Calangute seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

calangute Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anthony Menezes AITC 0 Others 58 Rs 35,73,43,421 ~ 35 Crore+ / Rs 1,96,28,708 ~ 1 Crore+ Joseph Robert Sequeira BJP 3 10th Pass 61 Rs 14,58,59,126 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Marcelino Francisco Gonsalves Revolutionary Goans Party 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,24,03,869 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Michael Vincent Lobo INC 3 12th Pass 45 Rs 92,91,01,865 ~ 92 Crore+ / Rs 28,87,35,436 ~ 28 Crore+ Ricardo Dsouza IND 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 12,65,11,847 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 3,85,06,152 ~ 3 Crore+ Roshan Luke Mathias Goencho Swabhiman Party 2 12th Pass 43 Rs 25,06,14,301 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudesh Suresh Mayekar AAP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 62,55,446 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 29,99,752 ~ 29 Lacs+

calangute Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Michael Vincent Lobo BJP 2 12th Pass 40 Rs 54,59,81,558 ~ 54 Crore+ / Rs 10,09,71,703 ~ 10 Crore+ Godwin Fernandes AAP 0 Others 34 Rs 4,55,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Joseph Robert Sequeira INC 2 12th Pass 56 Rs 12,22,62,050 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 65,17,005 ~ 65 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

calangute Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Michael Lobo BJP 1 12th Pass 35 Rs 20,69,61,603 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 4,32,26,571 ~ 4 Crore+ Agnelo Fernandes INC 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 10,16,13,606 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 86,86,010 ~ 86 Lacs+ Ashley Francisco Gomes IND 1 10th Pass 43 Rs 6,14,37,502 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 30,28,496 ~ 30 Lacs+ Jose Paul Menino Silveira IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,34,30,755 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 98,62,680 ~ 98 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

