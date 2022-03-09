Caimpiyarganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Caimpiyarganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Caimpiyarganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Fateh Bahadur. The Caimpiyarganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

caimpiyarganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Atal Bihari Singh CPI 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 4,85,085 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Prakash Nishad BSP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 74,82,832 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 32,002 ~ 32 Thou+ Dhanushdhari Kumar IND 1 Post Graduate 41 Rs 49,11,198 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fateh Bahadur BJP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 9,07,40,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,03,23,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Jatashankar Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,00,700 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kajal Nishad SP 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,33,12,818 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaushal Kumar Singh AAP 1 Post Graduate 62 Rs 80,78,909 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munib Nishad Bharatiya Eklavya Party 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 2,58,97,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Navimuhamad IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 16,05,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 14,34,057 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar Nishad INC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 95,63,856 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Vindhyvasini Singh Nishad Indian National League 0 Graduate 26 Rs 2,03,875 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Singh Fauzi Bhartiya Kisan Union Samaj Party 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 53,45,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

caimpiyarganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Fateh Bahadur NCP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,29,36,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,09,58,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Asha IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 34,02,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Ashok IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 6,13,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balalkhndar BEP 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 3,72,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhim Bahadur IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 3,38,062 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 60,50,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijeshwar IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 5,86,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chinta Yadav SP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 92,42,839 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 1,03,361 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dinesh Chandra RJPK 0 Graduate 37 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariram ARVP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 2,16,806 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayandra Nath Kisan Sena 0 Graduate 40 Rs 9,14,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Nishad RLM 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 6,45,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munib JKP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 57,24,654 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Pankaj Kumar JD(U) 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,05,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep BSP 1 Graduate 47 Rs 69,58,265 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh AITC 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 7,82,767 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,36,624 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajya Vardhan INC 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,23,93,743 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Yadav IND 7 12th Pass 0 Rs 11,92,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bhavan IND 0 5th Pass 29 Rs 6,49,480 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar RMGP 0 Others 45 Rs 30,39,536 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Mishra LJP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 30,57,267 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 7,48,161 ~ 7 Lacs+ Shrawan Kumar Nishad PECP 0 Others 62 Rs 64,28,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Udai Raj IND 1 Literate 58 Rs 4,85,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Caimpiyarganj Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.