CAA, NRC: Mayawati says BJP making life of Muslims difficult

Targeting the BJP over the new citizenship law and proposed NRC, BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, in her maiden Delhi polls speech, asked voters not to be “lured” by “impressive” manifestos of other parties.

Mayawati, who was addressing a rally in Talkatora Stadium Monday, said the “BJP, through NRC and CAA, has made the lives of Muslims difficult”. However, she made no mention of Shaheen Bagh or other protests during her speech.

The BSP leader said her party was fighting in Delhi “on its own”, without any pre-poll alliance. She also alleged that both the BJP and the Congress have not worked for the betterment of marginalised communities in the past.

“Due to the collusion between BJP and Congress over the years, there has been less of an impact of reservation to tribals and Dalits. In the entire country, reservation has barely impacted the people belonging to such communities,” she said.

“The poor, farmers, traders and other working class have been impacted quite badly due to the faulty policies of the BJP at the Centre and other states,” said Mayawati.

She alleged the major national parties have got an impetus due to the support of the wealthy. “BSP is the only party in the entire country which has risen because of financial help from workers and not because of money provided by the rich. The party aims to benefit people in all aspects. That is why we were re-elected in UP time and again. Our government has been for the benefit and happiness of all,” said Mayawati.

She highlighted the development work carried out in the four terms they were elected in UP as a model to vote for their candidates in the Delhi polls. “We have provided stable employment to people in UP during our terms. We work for the marginalised communities in all aspects,” she said.

