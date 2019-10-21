Punjab bypolls will be a clean sweep for Congress: Amarinder Singh

PREDICTING A “clean sweep” in all four by-elections in Punjab, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to be ready for another drubbing at the hands of the voters Monday (voting day).

Reacting to Sukhbir’s allegations of no development work under the Congress regime in the state, the chief minister in a statement said that the whole of Punjab knew that the Akalis “had done nothing but ruin Punjab in the 10 years of their misrule”.

“By spreading falsehoods about the current regime, the Akali leader was only trying to divert attention from his own erstwhile government’s failures,” the CM said, adding that the people of Punjab had rejected the Akali’s lies repeatedly since the 2017 Assembly polls and were set to do so again.

Expressing surprise at Sukhbir’s interpretation of his (Capt’s) comments on a referendum on his government’s performance, the CM said, “My government needs no referendum to endorse the work done by it in the past two and a half years, and the work it continues to do for the welfare of the people and the state.”