Bypolls for 11 Uttar Pradesh seats: Oppn campaign rudderless against focused BJP

WITH SEVEN days to go for the by-elections to 11 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP appears more focused in its campaigning. BSP chief Mayawati is unlikely to hit the campaign trail and the Samajwadi Party (SP) is still unsure whether party president Akhilesh Yadav will be canvassing.

Local Congress leaders are not sure whether party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign. Newly appointed state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “We are hoping she will come. It depends on her schedule.”

In contrast, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the campaign for the BJP, addressing rallies in each of the 11 constituencies. State ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers have been assigned specific responsibilities and the leaders are camping at their assigned constituencies for the last one month, state BJP vice-president and election management in-charge J P S Rathore told The Indian Express.

The bypolls will be held on October 21 and the results announced on October 24.

Rathore said Adityanath will address rallies in all 11 constituencies for three days starting October 15. “On October 15, the CM will address election meetings in Kanpur’s Govindnagar, Chitrakoot’s Manikpur, Lucknow’s Cantonment and Pratapgarh’s Sadar constituencies. Over the following two days, he will hold rallies in four and three segments, respectively,” Rathore said.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are already canvassing, he said.

Jalalpur and Rampur seats in Ambedkar Nagar and Rampur districts, respectively, were vacated after BSP MLA Ritesh Pandey and SP legislator Azam Khan won in the Lok Sabha polls. The other seats were won by the BJP in the 2017 state polls.

Asked whether BJP’s national leaders will take part in the by-election campaign, Rathore said, “The national leadership is occupied with Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.”

Rathore also said, “One state minister and state unit office-bearer has been assigned a constituency (each); four MLAs and as many office-bearers have been assigned to each constituency to manage election affairs. For the last one month, they are holding conventions for different groups such as youths, women and people belonging to the Dalit community in almost all constituencies.”

About the main issues the BJP will bring up during the campaign, Rathore said, “Our main issue will be public welfare carried out by the state and Central governments. Then there are the issues of nationalism, including (abrogation of special status under) Article 370, surgical strikes, etc.”

The SP, meanwhile, has assigned two senior leaders for organisational work in each constituency, who, a senior party leader said, are reporting to Akhilesh “directly” on the ground situation over the last one month. While a senior leader said Akhilesh will not campaign for the bypolls, SP national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said a decision is yet to be taken in this regard.

Choudhary said Akhilesh has issued a written appeal to voters in all 11 constituencies and is “looking after the preparations directly” by holding regular meetings with party workers.

A BSP leader told The Indian Express that Mayawati will address rallies in Haryana and Maharashtra but not in Uttar Pradesh. “The polls in the other states are more important (than the bypolls in UP) for the party at the moment,” the leader said.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “All senior leaders in the state have been assigned constituencies directions from Priyanka Gandhi. The star campaigners will soon start campaigning. All our MLAs are star campaigners and former state president Raj Babbar will also be our star campaigner.”