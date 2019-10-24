Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting for 51 bypoll seats to start at 8 am

Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Results for bypolls to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies will be declared on Thursday. The vote was held along with Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

For the BJP it is a matter of prestige in Uttar Pradesh where 11 seats went to polls. While the saffron party hopes to retain the eight seats apart from registering a win in Rampur (SP seat) and Jalalpur (BSP seat), the opposition parties are expecting to repeat the success they tasted in the bypolls to Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha seats.

In Gujarat, elections were held in six seats, while in Bihar the bypolls to five assembly seats are being dubbed as the semifinals for the assembly elections due next year. In Kerala, bypolls to five seats were marred by rains. Voting was held in four seats in Assam and Punjab; three in Sikkim; two each in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan; and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

Apart from this, Satara and Samastipur Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and Bihar respectively also went to polls. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the results will be updated real-time on the Election Commission website.