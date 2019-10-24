Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting for 51 bypoll seats to start at 8 amhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bypoll-results-2019-live-updates-uttar-pradesh-bihar-gujarat-kerala-punjab-6083663/
Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting for 51 bypoll seats to start at 8 am
Assembly By-Election Results 2019 Today Live Updates: For the BJP it is a matter of prestige in Uttar Pradesh where 11 seats when to polls, while in Bihar the elections in five assembly seats are being dubbed as the semifinals for the assembly polls due next year
Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Results for bypolls to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies will be declared on Thursday. The vote was held along with Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.
For the BJP it is a matter of prestige in Uttar Pradesh where 11 seats went to polls. While the saffron party hopes to retain the eight seats apart from registering a win in Rampur (SP seat) and Jalalpur (BSP seat), the opposition parties are expecting to repeat the success they tasted in the bypolls to Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha seats.
In Gujarat, elections were held in six seats, while in Bihar the bypolls to five assembly seats are being dubbed as the semifinals for the assembly elections due next year. In Kerala, bypolls to five seats were marred by rains. Voting was held in four seats in Assam and Punjab; three in Sikkim; two each in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan; and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.
Apart from this, Satara and Samastipur Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and Bihar respectively also went to polls. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the results will be updated real-time on the Election Commission website.
Live Blog
Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Bypolls were held in 51 seats on Monday. Follow this space to track the latest news as counting is underway
Will these bypolls change seats arithmetic in assemblies?
The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster.
Moderate turnout was recorded in these by-elections
A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday. Thirty of the seats that went to polls on Monday are currently held by the BJP. Twelve of them are with the Congress, while regional parties hold the rest.
Where were the bypolls held?
Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, counting will be held for the maximum 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The other states where bypolls were held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. Counting of votes will also be held in Satara (Maharashtra) and Samastipur (Bihar) Lok Sabha seats, which were held by the NCP and the LJP respectively.
Welcome to our LIVE blog
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on bypolls results. Counting of votes will be held today for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. Follow this space to track the latest news as Election Commission announces results today.
Thirty of the seats that went to polls on Monday are currently held by the BJP. Twelve of them are with the Congress, while regional parties hold the rest.
In Gujarat, six assembly constituencies — Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Aravalli, Ahmedabad and Mahisagar went to polls. The six assembly constituencies include Radhanpur of Patan district, Bayad of Aravalli, Tharad of Banaskantha, Kheralu of Mehsana, Amraiwadi of Ahmedabad and Lunawada of Mahisagar district. While all the six seats are important for both BJP and Congress, all eyes are on Radhanpur and Bayad constituencies from where the ruling party has fielded turncoats Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala respectively.
The BJP Uttar Pradesh is hoping to increase its Assembly tally by a win in the bypolls. Eleven seats in Uttar Pradesh – Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas(SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi seats – went to polls, out of which nine were held by BJP and its ally Apna Dal. It will be interesting to see how the Congress performs in the bypolls under the guidance of Priyanka Gandhi, who reportedly handpicked all its candidates for the bypolls. However, the party’s senior leadership remained absent during the campaign.
Voting was also held in Kerala's five constituencies of Aroor, Ernakulam, Konni, Manjeswaram and Vattiyoorkavu. 66.3 per cent voter turnout was registered as the state was marred by heavy rains. In Ernakulam, as voters waded through water-logged roads to exercise their franchise and water seeped into some booths.
Will these bypolls change seats arithmetic in assemblies?
The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster.
Moderate turnout was recorded in these by-elections
A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday. Thirty of the seats that went to polls on Monday are currently held by the BJP. Twelve of them are with the Congress, while regional parties hold the rest.
Where were the bypolls held?
Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, counting will be held for the maximum 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The other states where bypolls were held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. Counting of votes will also be held in Satara (Maharashtra) and Samastipur (Bihar) Lok Sabha seats, which were held by the NCP and the LJP respectively.
Welcome to our LIVE blog
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on bypolls results. Counting of votes will be held today for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. Follow this space to track the latest news as Election Commission announces results today.