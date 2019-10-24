Bye-Election Results 2019: How to check bypoll result on mobile and Election Commission website

Election Commission of India (ECI) Bye-Election Results 2019: Elections to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and one union territory were held on Monday. Apart from this, Assembly polls were also held in Haryana and Maharashtra in the same.

The results of all the polls held on October 21, 2019, will be declared today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Once the counting is completed, the results will be available on the official website of Election Commission of India (ECI) – http://eci.nic.in.

Assembly bypolls were held in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. Lok Sabha bye-election was held in one seat each in Maharashtra and Bihar.

How to check bypoll result on the Election Commission website

To check the bypoll results, visit the Election Commission website. The real-time election updates, trends and results can be tracked on the website. The commission will declare the winning candidate as and when the counting of votes is completed.

How to check bypoll result on mobile

The Election Commission has launched a mobile app called the Voter Helpline app. This can be used to check live counting of votes online.

