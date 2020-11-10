By-Election Results 2020: Full list of winners

Voting underway in Karjan assembly constituency in Vadodara. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

By-Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Bye-elections to 56 Assembly seats spread across 11 states, which took place on November 3, saw a healthy voter turnout despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The states which went for bye-elections are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

With a total of 63 Assembly seats vacant across the country, the Election Commission decided not to hold bypolls “at this stage” in the remaining seven seats. These vacant seats are in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal, all of which are scheduled to get new assemblies next year.

Madhya Pradesh

Constituency Party Winner candidate Agar Ambah Anuppur Ashok Nagar Badnawar Bamori Bhander Biaora Dabra Dimani Gohad Gwalior Gwalior East Hatpipliya Jaura Karera Malhara Mandhata Mehgaon Morena Mungaoli Nepanagar Pohari Sanchi Sanwer Sumaoli Surkhi Suwasra

Gujarat

Constituency Party Winner candidate Abdasa Dang Dhari Gadhada Kaprada Karjan Limbdi Morbi

Uttar Pradesh

Constituency Party Winner candidate Bangermau Bulandshahr Deoria Ghatampur Malhani Naugawan Sadat Tundla

Karnataka

Constituency Party Winner candidate Raja Rajeshwari Nagar Sira (Tumkur)

Odisha

Constituency Party Winner candidate Balasore Sadar Tirtol

Jharkhand

Constituency Party Winner candidate Bermo Indian National Congress Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) (Leading) Dumka Bharatiya Janata Party Lois Marandi (Leading)

Nagaland

Constituency Party Winner candidate Pungro-Kiphire Independent T Yangseo Sangtam (Leading) Southern Angami-I Independent Seyievilie Peter Zashumo (Leading)

Manipur

Constituency Party Winner candidate Lilong Saitu Singhat Bharatiya Janata Party Ginsuanhau (Leading) Wangjing Tentha Wangoi Bharatiya Janata Party Oinam Lukhoi Singh (Leading)

Telangana

Constituency Party Winner candidate Dubbaka Bharatiya Janata Party Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao (Leading)

Haryana

Constituency Party Winner candidate Baroda (Sonipat) Indian National Congress Indu Raj (Leading)

Chhattisgarh

Constituency Party Winner candidate Marwahi Indian National Congress Dr. K. K. Dhruw (Leading)

