Tuesday, November 10, 2020
By-Election Results 2020: Full list of winners

By-Election Results 2020 Today Live Updates: With a total of 63 Assembly seats vacant across the country, the Election Commission decided not to hold bypolls “at this stage” in the remaining seven seats.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 10, 2020 10:23:41 am
Voting underway in Karjan assembly constituency in Vadodara. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

By-Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Bye-elections to 56 Assembly seats spread across 11 states, which took place on November 3, saw a healthy voter turnout despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The states which went for bye-elections are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

With a total of 63 Assembly seats vacant across the country, the Election Commission decided not to hold bypolls “at this stage” in the remaining seven seats. These vacant seats are in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal, all of which are scheduled to get new assemblies next year.

Madhya Pradesh

Constituency     Party Winner candidate
Agar
Ambah
Anuppur
Ashok Nagar
Badnawar
Bamori
Bhander
Biaora
Dabra
Dimani
Gohad
Gwalior
Gwalior East
Hatpipliya
Jaura
Karera
Malhara
Mandhata
Mehgaon
Morena
Mungaoli
Nepanagar
Pohari
Sanchi
Sanwer
Sumaoli
Surkhi
Suwasra

Gujarat

Constituency     Party   Winner candidate
Abdasa
Dang
Dhari
Gadhada
Kaprada
Karjan
Limbdi
Morbi

Uttar Pradesh

Constituency     Party Winner candidate
Bangermau
Bulandshahr
Deoria
Ghatampur
Malhani
Naugawan Sadat
Tundla

Karnataka

Constituency     Party Winner candidate
Raja Rajeshwari Nagar
Sira (Tumkur)

Odisha

Constituency     Party Winner candidate
Balasore Sadar
Tirtol

Jharkhand

Constituency     Party Winner candidate
Bermo Indian National Congress Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) (Leading)
Dumka Bharatiya Janata Party Lois Marandi (Leading)

Nagaland

Constituency     Party Winner candidate
Pungro-Kiphire Independent T Yangseo Sangtam (Leading)
Southern Angami-I Independent

Seyievilie Peter Zashumo (Leading)

Manipur

Constituency     Party Winner candidate
Lilong
Saitu
Singhat Bharatiya Janata Party Ginsuanhau (Leading)
Wangjing Tentha
Wangoi Bharatiya Janata Party Oinam Lukhoi Singh (Leading)

Telangana

Constituency      Party Winner candidate
Dubbaka Bharatiya Janata Party Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao (Leading)

Haryana

Constituency     Party Winner candidate
Baroda (Sonipat) Indian National Congress Indu Raj (Leading)

Chhattisgarh

Constituency     Party Winner candidate
Marwahi Indian National Congress Dr. K. K. Dhruw (Leading)

