Bye-election results 2020: When, where and how to check live results

The result of bypolls to 56 assembly seats in 11 states will be declared on November 10.

Bye-election results 2020: Bye-elections to 56 Assembly seats spread across 11 states, which took place on November 3 and 7, saw a healthy voter turnout despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The states which went for bye-elections are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. With a total of 63 Assembly seats vacant across the country, the Election Commission decided not to hold bypolls “at this stage” in the remaining seven seats. These vacant seats are in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal, all of which are scheduled to get new assemblies next year.

When will results of bye-elections to 56 assembly seats be declared?

Where to watch bye-elections results?

The counting of votes will be live on the Election Commission of India’s website. The indianexpress.com will also run a live blog for election results with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions.

How to check bye-elections results?

The counting of votes for Legislative Assembly bye-elections will start early morning on November 10. The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live at the following websites of ECI– eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in.

All through this election season, the focus has been on the Assembly elections in Bihar, but the bye-elections in the other 11 states also assume political significance for both the ruling BJP as well as the Opposition parties.

