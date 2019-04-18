Toggle Menu
Burqa-clad women indulging in fake voting: BJP MLAhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/burqa-clad-women-indulging-in-fake-voting-bjp-mla-5682706/

Burqa-clad women indulging in fake voting: BJP MLA

The party's Hasanpur legislator Mahendra Singh Khargvanshi claimed that he had reports of such bogus voting from at least three polling booths in his constituency.

Burqa women voting, Amroha voting, Amroha elections, Lok Sabha elections 2019, 2019 elections, indian express
When contacted, Amroha District Magistrate Umesh Mishra denied any “fake voting” was taking place. (Representational image)

A BJP MLA in Amroha district has alleged that “Burqa-clad women” are indulging in fake voting in his constituency, a charge denied by the district magistrate.

The party’s Hasanpur legislator Mahendra Singh Khargvanshi claimed that he had reports of such bogus voting from at least three polling booths in his constituency.

“In Hasanpur, on three polling booths (85, 86 and 87) our booth-level party workers have informed me that Burqa-clad women are indulging in fake voting,” he told PTI.

He said he has informed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police about this. “And, I have been told that they are looking into this.”

Advertising

When contacted, Amroha District Magistrate Umesh Mishra denied any “fake voting” was taking place.

“There is no fake voting. Only genuine voters are allowed to cast their votes, after their identity is thoroughly checked. We are continuously on the move, and there are no such complaints,” he said.

He added that women security personnel have also been deployed and the polling parties are keeping a close watch on the voting process.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Akhilesh's thinking mirrors with Azam Khan: Jaya Prada on 'khaki underwear remark' row
2 Case registered against BJP Kerala president for offensive remarks against Islam
3 IPFT supporter allegedly attacks Congress candidate ‘princess’ Prajna Debburman