Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Burari (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Burari (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Get all the updates on Burari assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 70 assembly seats were held on February 8.

By: Election Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 11, 2020 6:01:48 am
Burari (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: The Delhi assembly constituency will go to polls on February 8. In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Sanjeev Jha of the AAP by a margin of 67950 votes. Sanjeev Jha defeated BJP candidate ( Gopal Jha ). The last state assembly elections in Delhi were held on February 7, 2015 to elect 70 members.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP got the remaining three seats. While the AAP secured 54.3% of the votes, BJP got 32%. There are a total of 1.46 crore registered voters in Delhi — 80,55,686 men, 66,35,635 women and 815 belonging to the third gender.

burari Assembly Election 2020 Candidate List

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Aazad Nafe Singh Rajput IND 0 10th Pass 46 41 L+ / 0
Amarjeet Kumar SUCI(C) 0 Post Graduate 39 12 L+ / 0
Anil Kumar Yadav Bhartiya Samajik Nyay Party 0 Graduate 28 2 L+ / 14 Th+
Arvind Mishra Hindusthan Nirman Dal 0 Graduate Professional 45 6 Cr+ / 0
Awdesh Verma Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 40 22 L+ / 0
Deepak Gupta RLD 0 10th Pass 41 2 Cr+ / 51 L+
Dharam Veer SHS 0 Illiterate 70 17 Th+ / 0
Dinesh Kumar Mishra Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 8th Pass 42 2 L+ / 0
Ganga Ram BSP 0 10th Pass 56 40 Th+ / 0
Gulab Singhal Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 0 10th Pass 44 3 L+ / 16 Th+
Krishna Mohan Jha Aam Aadmi Sangharsh Party (S) 0 Graduate Professional 46 2 L+ / 0
Manoj Rai Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 1 12th Pass 37 77 L+ / 9 L+
Monu Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party 0 8th Pass 29 2 L+ / 0
Pankaj Kumar Agrawal RPI(A) 0 Graduate Professional 43 3 L+ / 11 L+
Pramod Tyagi RJD 0 Graduate 56 7 Cr+ / 0
Ram Sushil Mishra Satya Bahumat Party 0 Post Graduate 29 16 L+ / 0
Ranjeet Singh UKD 0 12th Pass 42 19 L+ / 0
Sanjeev Jha AAP 3 Graduate 40 10 L+ / 0
Shailendra Kumar JD(U) 0 Graduate 60 19 Cr+ / 19 Th+
Shailendra Singh Parihar IND 0 Graduate 37 55 L+ / 2 L+
Shiv Narayan Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate Professional 57 99 L+ / 0
Usha Gautam Rashtriya Aikta Manch Party 0 Post Graduate 64 37 L+ / 0

The BJP hopes to replicate its 2019 Lok Sabha success in Delhi where Assembly elections are slated to be held on February 8.

Delhi voted overwhelmingly for the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, giving it all seven seats.

The party’s vote share rose from 32.19 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections to 56.86 per cent in the May Lok Sabha elections. In the 2015 Assembly elections, however, it was reduced to just three of the 70 seats, the rest won by the AAP.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has failed to win assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which is one reason why the party is desperate for a victory in Delhi. The party last held power in the capital in 1998.

Check here all the details about Burari Assembly Elections Results.

