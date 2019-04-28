Buoyed by Assembly poll wins, tribal party in Rajasthan throws challenge to BJP, Congress

“Adivasiyon ko dharmantarit kar rahe hain ye log… adivasi Hindu nahi hai (They are trying to convert tribals. Adivasis are not Hindus),” said Kantilal Roat (43), the Bharatiya Tribal Party’s Banswara candidate. Roat, a farmer whose wife is an ASHA supervisor, is confident of defeating both the Congress and BJP while fighting under the BTP’s banner.

The influence of the BTP has been consistently growing in the tribal-dominated Rajasthan districts of Banswara, Dungarpur and Udaipur ever since the party pulled off a shocker in the Rajasthan Assembly elections in December last year by winning two constituencies — Sagwara and Chorasi — in Dungarpur district.

“The Hindu Marriage act does not apply on adivasis. They take the tribal people towards the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad and then try to make them Hindus. They want to end our traditions of worshipping nature and are trying to introduce new gods and goddesses whom we don’t know or worship,” said Roat.

The BTP has emerged as a fierce critic of the RSS-affiliated Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad and Christian organisations working in the area, accusing them of converting tribals and reducing their population to just a vote bank. Founded in 2017 by former JD(U) leader and Gujarat MLA Chhotu Vasava, the BTP, according to Roat, was invited to Rajasthan as no party was willing to raise the issues that concern the tribal population.

The BTP is contesting from four Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan — Banswara, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Chittorgarh — and is expected to give tough competition to the Congress and BJP. While the Congress has fielded three-time MP Tarachand Bhagora, the BJP’s candidate is former state minister Kanakmal Katara who has a long association with the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad.

Both the candidates have accused the BTP of being a B-team of the Congress and BJP, but the BTP has maintained that it is fighting the elections against the policies of the two national parties.

“We are receiving great support and BJP will win in Banswara. The Congress is behind the BTP. It is absolutely wrong to say that adivasis are not Hindus. The adivasi culture is about nationalism and cultural nationalism. Adivasis believe in Hindu culture. Foreign powers and Christian missionaries are behind this as they don’t want to see Modi ji as prime minister,” BJP’s candidate Katara said.

The Banswara Lok Sabha seat is reserved for the scheduled tribe and comprises the Assembly segments of Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Kushalgarh. The Congress holds three, while the BJP and BTP hold two of these Assembly segments each.

In the Banswara Lok Sabha constituency where the Bhils form the majority of population, the BJP has focused its campaign around nationalism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image while the Congress is trying to gain ground with anti-Modi rhetoric. The BTP has also brought in the demand for a separate state, Bhil Pradesh.

People from the tribal outfit campaign in villages, holding the BTP’s flag which has an autorickshaw as its symbol, riding motorcycles to lesser-known hamlets, speaking about the fifth schedule of Constitution, the importance of natural resources and exploitation by political parties.

Occasionally, they chant ‘Jai Johar,’ a tribal slogan which is an appeal to nature for keeping everyone safe. “Everyday, land belonging to adivasis are being grabbed whether it being in the name of school, hospital or railways. Homes of adivasis are being vacated on this pretext of development and both the Congress and the BJP are in collusion with the corporate. For several years now we have been fighting for a state, Bhil Pradesh, comprising areas of Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, Pali and areas of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra,” said Roat, who holds a master’s degree in political science along with a bachelor’s degree in education.

The Congress camp appears apprehensive after the BTP’s success in the Assembly polls. The Congress finished third in Chorasi and Sagwara where the BTP defeated the BJP candidate by 12,934 and 4,582 votes. The BTP was the runner-up in Aspur Assembly segment.

“This is an election for saving the Constitution… this Bharatiya Tribal Party has also come up. I want to tell those youths that it’s true that you have won two seats but you have again put up your candidates… It shouldn’t happen that you don’t end up winning and BJP gets the advantage. Avoid this, the Congress is your party… and has always thought about you and will continue to do so,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Dungarpur on April 23.

Velaram Ghoghra (68), president of the BTP’s Rajasthan unit, claimed that they were forced to fight the Assembly elections after the state government harassed them with the help of police. “Dharmantaran ab tak kiya inhone, ab nahi kara payenge. Ab ham inko badal denge (They did conversions till now but now they won’t be able to do so. Now, we will change them). Our god is only nature, not the ones that RSS and BJP or the Christian missionaries tell us to follow,” said Ghogra.