Bulandshahr voting: BJP candidate Bhola Singh enters poll booth, EC issues notice

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer has issued a showcause notice to BJP’s Bulandshahr candidate Bhola Singh after two videos, circulated on Thursday morning, showed him entering a polling booth to seek blessings of voters.

Advertising

In one video, a CRPF personnel is seen trying to stop Singh from entering the booth and is handed over the BJP candidate’s phone with Bulandshahr District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Kumar Jha on the line. In another video, Singh is seen inside a polling booth in a stole with the party symbol on it, seeking the “aashirwaad” of voters.

READ | In Bulandshahr on voting day: As old wounds remain, new hopes float

UP CEO L Venkateshwarlu told The Indian Express that “Singh has been issued a show-cause for the above reasons”. “We have issued a notice to him and have asked the DM to submit a report. Once we get the report, we will forward it to the Election Commission Office in Delhi,” he said at a press conference in Lucknow.

Advertising

The CRPF personnel who attempted to stop Singh from entering the polling booth at JP Janta Inter College told The Indian Express, “This happened at 8 am and I told Singh that I can’t let him enter as per instructions given to us during training, but he insisted and made me talk to the DM.”

The District Magistrate said, “A candidate is allowed to enter the polling booth but since there was a violation, we issued a notice to him and restricted his movement across polling booths till 4 pm. I will soon submit a report on the matter to the UP CEO.”

Singh, who is also the Bulandshahr sitting MP, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections against Mahagathbandhan candidate Yogesh Verma, and Congress’s Bansi Lal Pahadia.

Singh did not comment on the matter despite repeated attempts by The Indian Express.