Budhana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Budhana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Budhana Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Umesh Malik. The Budhana seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Budhana ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

budhana Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anees BSP 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 1,32,29,440 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anu Kumar IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 17,54,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 2,19,728 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bheem Singh All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 23,15,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Captain Neel Kumar Jai Samta Party 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 80,80,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Kumar INC 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 19,05,734 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Malik Pahalwan AAP 1 10th Pass 52 Rs 1,59,48,738 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajendra Kumar IND 0 Doctorate 52 Rs 13,41,582 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh Baliyan RLD 1 12th Pass 70 Rs 1,40,07,898 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saleem Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 19,95,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Malik BJP 6 Graduate 56 Rs 5,14,31,456 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 53,24,611 ~ 53 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Budhana candidate of from Umesh Malik Uttar Pradesh. Budhana Election Result 2017

budhana Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Umesh Malik BJP 6 Graduate 51 Rs 1,73,53,868 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,93,085 ~ 40 Lacs+ Anil IND 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 47,37,191 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Ch. Rajkumar Baliyan IND 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 5,20,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 1 Graduate 25 Rs 9,40,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagapal IND 0 Literate 56 Rs 3,31,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 79,000 ~ 79 Thou+ Jameel National Lokmat Party 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,80,002 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Gulafam IND 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,89,86,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Mohd. Rasheed Kassar IND 0 Literate 39 Rs 19,17,200 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Tyagi SP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 2,88,59,396 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,75,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Rizwan IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 19,49,500 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saeeda Begam BSP 0 Literate 42 Rs 10,65,00,556 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,36,68,728 ~ 2 Crore+ Shobha Ram IND 0 Literate 64 Rs 1,00,51,542 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sumat Pal Kashyap SHS 0 Literate 59 Rs 12,21,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Yograj Singh RLD 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 2,47,94,535 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Budhana candidate of from Nawazish Alam Khan Uttar Pradesh. Budhana Election Result 2012

budhana Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nawazish Alam Khan SP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 84,34,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Aslam Sammani RLM 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 6,44,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Charan Singh BhVSP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 3,24,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Imlak Ali AITC 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 56,11,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jogindra LD 0 Literate 41 Rs 16,35,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lokesh Kumar IJP 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Naresh RMGP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 18,315 ~ 18 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh Baliyan RLD 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 75,81,904 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 65,637 ~ 65 Thou+ Shamshad Ahmad All India Ravidas Samata Party 0 Literate 50 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra VAJP 0 Literate 49 Rs 1,41,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar Baliyan IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 18,52,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 32,80,774 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yog Raj Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 2,61,51,196 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Nawazish Alam Khan SP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 84,34,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Aslam Sammani RLM 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 6,44,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Charan Singh BhVSP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 3,24,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Imlak Ali AITC 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 56,11,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jogindra LD 0 Literate 41 Rs 16,35,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lokesh Kumar IJP 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Naresh RMGP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 18,315 ~ 18 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh Baliyan RLD 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 75,81,904 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 65,637 ~ 65 Thou+ Shamshad Ahmad All India Ravidas Samata Party 0 Literate 50 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra VAJP 0 Literate 49 Rs 1,41,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar Baliyan IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 18,52,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 32,80,774 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yog Raj Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 2,61,51,196 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Budhana Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Budhana Assembly is also given here..