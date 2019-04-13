BSP worker booked for spreading ‘rumours’ about faulty EVM

Toggle Menu
The FIR is lodged at Bhopa police station in Muzaffarnagar based on a complaint filed by sub-divisional magistrate of Jansath.

On coming to know about it, a team of the district administration along with police rushed to the booth.

MUZAFFARNAGAR police Friday lodged an FIR against BSP worker Dara Singh (30) for spreading rumours that a Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the Kasoli polling centre in Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency was faulty.

“Singh, who was the BSP agent at Kasauli booth, spread rumours that the EVM buttons against other candidates’ name and symbol, when pressed, resulted in votes to the BJP,” Kumar said.

“Singh told us that he has been informed by two-three voters that on pressing any button of their choice, the vote was going to BJP’s symbol. We cross-checked the information with other persons who had cast their votes and the allegations turned out to be false,” said Kumar.

“Since we got confirmed information that Singh made false allegations, we did not check the EVM machine. Today, I filed a complaint with the police to lodge an FIR into the matter,” Kumar added.

Station House Officer of Bhopa, Maganveer Singh said, “On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR against Singh has been lodged under IPC section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Police have also invoked Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act. Singh is a BSP worker.”

When contacted, BSP’s Muzaffarnagar district president, Satyapal Katariya said, “Singh is a BSP party worker and he was made the polling agent at the Kasauli booth. He had made the allegations only after he was informed by the voters about it. Since I was not present there, I cannot say much about it.”

