BSP victory would be a befitting reply to EC: Mayawati in Bihar

Criticising the Election Commission of India for imposing a 48-hour ban on her campaign ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday asked people to give a befitting response to the poll panel by ensuring the victory of BSP candidates in Bihar.

Advertising

Addressing a rally in Gopalganj, where she called herself the daughter of a Dalit, Mayawati said, “Mera aakhri programme Daliton ki rajdhani Agra mein tha. Lekin mujhe jaan bujhkar jabardasti chunav prachar se us din roka gaya… To aapka is maamle me sahi jawab kya hoga? Chunav aayog ko iska sahi jawab yahi hoga, aapka sahi jawab yahi hoga, ki aap Bihar pradesh se bhi apni party ki jyada se jyada seat jita lete hain (I was scheduled to address my last rally ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the Dalit capital of Agra. But I was intentionally stopped from campaigning that day. So, what would be your response to the Election Commission? A befitting response would be to ensure your party’s victory on maximum seats in Bihar as well).”

Click here for more election news

BSP has fielded candidates on eight of 40 seats in Bihar. Mayawati was campaigning in Gopalganj for her party candidate Kunal Kishor Vivek.

The BSP chief also targeted the BJP for trying to “flare up religious sentiments”. She also asked if the mention of armed forces in speeches delivered by BJP leaders did not amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Besides Vivek, the BSP has fielded Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav from Maharajganj, Umesh Das from Hajipur, Deepak Yadav from Valmiki Nagar, Anil Sahni from Motihari, Swarnlata Lahiri from Muzaffarpur, Rajkumar Kushwaha from Jhanjharpur and M A A Fatmi from Madhubani.