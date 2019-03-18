BSP to field candidates on all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Maharashtra has decided to contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats, making it clear that the party will have no alliance with either Congress-NCP or Shiv Sena-BJP. “BSP has taken the decision to field candidates in all 48 Lok Sabha seats. We will contest the elections alone,” party’s state chief Suresh Sakhre said.

Unlike the alliance in Uttar Pradesh where BSP led by Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav have joined hands for a formidable alliance, BSP’s presence in Maharashtra is limited to votes in constituencies in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra. Click here for more election news

According to the Congress-NCP, “In Maharashtra, BSP is not a major political force. BSP’s main political strength is restricted to Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, there was no question of conceding them any seat”.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP polled just 2.63 per cent votes. It did not win a single seat. In Maharashtra, BSP has always faced major challenges from the faction-ridden Republican Party. The Dalit vote share is often weaned away by Republican Party.