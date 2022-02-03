BSP supremo Mayawati appears before RO, backs Nachhtar Pal as party’s pick

A day after a second candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) filed their nomination from the Nawanshahr Assembly seat, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday appeared before the returning officer (RO) of the constituency through a video conference in the evening and stated that Nachhtar Pal was the party’s official candidate.

On Tuesday, the BSP had been left red-faced after an NRI, Barjinder Singh Hussainpur, had filed his nomination papers as the party’s candidate from Nawanshahr, a few days after Nachhtar Pal had done the same.

On Wednesday, Hussainpur didn’t appear in-person before the RO.

Returning officer, Baljinder Singh Dhillon, will on Thursday decide who will officially contest from the BSP from Nawanshahr during the upcoming polls.

On Wednesday, BSP state affairs in-charge, Randhir Beniwal, and BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi filed affidavits before the RO in support of Nachhtar Pal as the party’s official candidate.

Sources said that BSP supremo Mayawati has also filed a written statement in favour of Pal. Meanwhile, Hussainpur’s counsel also appeared before the RO and stated that his client had used genuine documents to file his nomination papers.

On Wednesday the entire state unit of BSP-Punjab had reached the RO’s office in support of Dr Nachhtar Pal, while challenging the nomination of Hussainpur. The RO gave time to both the counsels of BSP and Hussainpur to put up their respective points before him.

The counsel appearing for Nachhtar Pal, while addressing the media later, said that BSP supremo Mayawati had issued the party’s official supporting letter (form number A and B) to his client and has already informed the election commission through an email about the same. He clarified that the BSP had not issued any other supporting letters to anyone except Pal.

Garhi said that the matter at hand was of grave concern and must be probed thoroughly.

Beniwal, on the other hand, said that they had sought legal action against Hussainpur and also filed a complaint with the police to take any required action.

Hussainpur had on Tuesday evening said that he had attached all original documents with his nomination papers and would withdraw his nomination if the party wanted him to do so. He also said that an FIR must be registered if anyone was involved in playing a mischief against him.