BSP, SP announce alliance in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh for 2019 polls

After stitching up an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party Monday announced a tie-up for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In press statements released by both the parties, the BSP said it will contest more Lok Sabha seats in both the states than compared to the Samajwadi Party.

While the SP will contest from Uttarakhand’s Gadhwal district, in Madhya Pradesh will fight in Madhya Pradesh from three seats- – Balaghat, Thikri and Khujrao. The BSP will contest in the remaining states in both the states. While Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand has 5 seats.

Earlier, both the parties had struck up an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The SP will fight on 37 seats and the BSP on 38 seats. Three seats have gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The 37 seats in the SP quota include Kairana, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Badaun, Bareilly, Lucknow, Etawah, Kanpur, Kannauj, Jhansi, Banda, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Mirzapur.

The BSP will contest from Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, Aligarh, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaiserganj, Basti, Salempur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Deoria, among other constituencies. The SP-BSP alliance will not field any candidate from Amethi and Rae Bareli, the bastion of Congress.