BSP shortlists four names for Phagwara bypoll, Mayawati to take final call

BSP leaders shortlisted four probable candidates for the Phagwara bypoll at a meeting held in Jalandhar on Thursday. The list has been sent to party chief Mayawati, who will take the final call. Meanwhile, the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) announced Jarnail Nangal as its candidate from Phagwara. Both BSP and LIP are part of the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), an alliance of six parties.

Advertising

The candidates shortlisted by BSP included Bhagwan Singh Thekedar, Kuldip Bhatti, Rakesh Kaul, and Engineer Pardeep Mal. Former state BSP president Rachpal Raju has been appointed the in-charge of Phagwara by-election. The state BSP had decided to contest the Phagwara Assembly segment bypoll as per directions from Mayawati.

All four probables are new, barring Bhagwan Singh, who had contested the 2017 Assembly elections from Sham Chaurasi Assembly segment in Hoshiarpur district.

Though BSP had decided to contest on its own without consulting other partners of PDA, PDA still supported BSP due to the large presence of BSP supporters here.

Advertising

Punjab BSP president Jasbir Singh Garhi said that his party decided to contest because it has a good base in Phagwara.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Joginder Singh Mann, who had earlier been miffed over IAS officer Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal being allotted the party ticket, said he will work hard for the victory of the candidate.