BSP releases list of 51, all but two of them new, for second phase

January 23, 2022 2:45:57 am
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday released a third list of candidates for 51 of the total 54 seats going to polls in the second phase on February 14.
The list included 23 Muslim candidates, including SP leader Imran Masood’s brother Nauman Masood, compared to 25 on these seats in 2017. Of the 51 candidates, 49 are new.
Besides eight seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, the party has fielded two more candidates from the community for Bareilly Cantonment (Anil Kumar Balmiki) and Saharanpur (Ajab Singh) seats.
