BSP releases first list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday released its first list of 11 candidates for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kunwar Danish Ali, the JD(S) turncoat has been given a ticket from Amroha. Ali, who was general secretary of the Janata Dal-Secular, quit the party and came into BSP fold only last week.

The BSP has declared Haji Fazulrahman its nominee from Saharanpur, Malook Nagar from Bijnore and Girish Chandra from Nagina (reserved), reports PTI.

Local businessman Fazlur Rahman, who was accused of fanning violence during Saharanpur riots, will fight against Lakhanpal. Among the reserved seats, Girish Chandra has been fielded from Nageena, Yogesh Verma from Bulandshahr and Manoj Kumar Soni from Agra.

Malook Nagar will contest from Bijnor, Haji Mohammad Yaqoob from Meerut, Satbeer Nagar from Gautam Budh Nagar, Ajeet Balyan from Aligarh, Rajveer Singh from Fatehpur Sikri and Ruchi Veera from Aonla.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party, will be contesting on 38 seats. The Samajwadi Party will be contesting on 37 seats, while Rashtriya Lok Dal has been given three seats. Two seats of Amethi and Raebareli have been left for Congress.

The party had earlier this morning released a list of 20-star campaigners, which included Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand.

Meanwhile, BSP Chief Mayawati had on Wednesday announced that she will not contest the Lok Sabha elections in UP. She had said that the priority is to ensure that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance wins each seat in the state.

SP-BSP-RLD alliance has declared nominees for 16 seats going to polls in UP in first two phases, with BSP contesting on 10, SP on 3 and RLD on 3 seats.

