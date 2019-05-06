BSP leader held for abusive FB post against PM Modi

Toggle Menu
Kachhauna Police booked Harish Sailani, also party in-charge of Hardoi division, following a complaint by BJP Yuva Morcha leader Mayank Singh on Saturday.

A BSP leader in Hardoi district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly posting abusive content on his Facebook account, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rai Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Kachhauna, said Sailani was booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“On his Facebook account, Sailani had uploaded derogatory and objectionable post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said the SHO. The post was later removed. aHardoi BSP president Meva Ram Verma confirmed that Sailani is the party’s divisional in-charge and said he shouldn’t have made the comment.

