Haryana elections: BSP gets to work, focuses on ‘charcha’ to spread word on work done by party

Ruing that the work done by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has not been publicised, senior leader Satish Chandra Mishra Thursday urged party supporters to adopt the concept of “charcha” (discussion) of party activities.

Advertising

Mishra, a Rajya Sabha MP, also slammed the two main political parties – the ruling BJP in Haryana and the opposition Congress – for not doing enough for the poor, farmers, unemployed youths and people belongs to reserved categories. He was addressing an election rally at Sadhaura in support of BSP candidate Sahi Ram.

He attacked the BJP government at the Centre on the slowdown in economy and shutting down of several industrial plants. He also claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath has also derailed the growth speed of the state.

Attacking the Congress, Mishra said, “These political parties are puppets in the hands of rich and powerful people. Contrary to these parties, BSP believes in the power of common man. We work for the welfare of every person, including those belonging to the upper castes.”

Advertising

Mishra laid stress on ‘charcha’. “There is hardly any media house, which is giving voice to opposition. We should adopt the concept of charcha at every level and every place.”

Party candidate Sahi Ram, 58, said, “I am a simple man. I have no money. In 1983, (BSP founder) Kanshi Ram appealed for selfless people, who can devote their full time for the welfare of scheduled castes. I decided to follow Kanshi Ram and left my house. I twice remained the polling agent for our party supremo Mayawati. Sadhaura has not witnessed any development despite its historical importance. This city should be on the tourism map of India”.

Sadhaura is a reserved assembly seat.

There are total 2,12,172 voters in Sadhaura reserved Assembly constituency. BJP has retained sitting MLA Balwant Singh while Congress has fielded Renu Bala, considered to be close to state party chief Kumari Selja.