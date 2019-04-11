BSP claims Dalits stopped from voting by police in UP; EC dismisses allegations

The Bahujan Samajwadi Party on Thursday alleged that Uttar Pradesh Police prevented Dalit voters from casting their vote at various places in the state and wrote to the Election Commission for immediate intervention.

Advertising

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra alleged that the party had received information that people, especially Dalits, were being prevented from exercising their franchise.

“We are receiving information from various polling stations that BSP voters, especially Dalits, are being stopped from reaching polling booths by use of force by the UP Police which is even going to the extent of using force of baton so that they may not be able to cast their votes,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The BSP leader said that all this is apparently being done under the “diktats of higher-ups”. “Immediate intervention is required on this, otherwise no purpose of elections and advertisements of CEC to vote,” Misra said.

He has also mentioned Kasauli booth in Bijnor’s Mirapur assembly segment.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that it is a fundamental right of every person to vote and a crime to prevent Dalits from exercising their franchise.

To stop anyone from voting is sin. Only voting can remove differences in society, Yadav said. “Now, BJP people are openly saying that the country is not of everyone and creating hatred among people,” he alleged.

However, the election commission has dismissed as “rumour” the allegations levelled by the BSP and the SP on Dalits being prevented from voting. “These (reports) are only rumours,” State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) L Venkateshwarlu said.

On another allegation by the BSP that a voter had complained that votes were going to the BJP whichever button was pressed on an EVM, additional CEO B R Tiwari said, “A report was sought in the matter and it was found to be far from the truth and is baseless.”

Eight Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh went to polls Thursday. An overall poll percentage of 64 per cent was recorded in the state, with Saharanpur recording the highest voter turnout at 70.68 per cent.

In total, polling was held in 91 seats in 18 states and two Union Territories.