UP: BSP changes candidates on 51 seats for Phase 4

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday declared candidates for 53 seats of the total 59 for the fourth phase of the UP assembly elections on February 23. The BSP has changed candidates on 51 of these seats.

Of the 53 seats, the BSP had won only one from Purwa in Unnao district where Anil Singh emerged victorious. Singh is the BJP candidate from the seat this time and will take on BSP’s Vinod Kumar Tripathi. The list also has 16 Muslim names.

At Bakshi Ka Talab in Lucknow where senior party leader and former minister Nakul Dubey was a runner-up in 2017, the party has fielded Salauddin Siddiqui. Dubey was a prominent BSP face for the ‘Prabuddh Varg Vichar Gosthis’ campaign (symposium for intellectuals) to woo Brahmin voters.

The BSP also released a list of eight seats going to polls in the third phase on February 20. In the list, the BSP replaced candidates, who were named on Thursday, for Firozabad and Sirsaganj.