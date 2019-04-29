SP fields Tej Bahadur Yadav, ex-BSF jawan who complained of food quality, against Modi in Varanasi

Toggle Menu
In 2017, a video featuring Yadav in army fatigue went viral after he alleged that poor quality food was being served to security forces serving at the border

The Samajwadi Party Monday replaced its Varanasi Lok Sabha candidate and gave the ticket to Tej Bahadur Yadav, a former BSF jawan who was dismissed from service in 2017. Yadav has already filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate but will now be contesting on the SP symbol. Earlier, SP’s Shalini Yadav had filed her nomination from Varanasi.

Earlier in March, Tej Bahadur had first expressed his interest to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

“I had raised the issue of corruption but I was sacked. My first objective will be to strengthen and eliminate corruption in the forces,” he said.

In 2017, a video featuring Tej Bahadur in army fatigue went viral after he alleged that poor quality food was being served to security forces serving at the border. He was then serving as a BSF constable of 29 Battalion at Mandi Mandir headquarters and was posted at the administration base in Khet near Line of Control in Poonch district.

The jawan was dismissed from service by the Summary Security Force Court at Samba after he was found guilty of violating the SOP (standard operating procedure) . The charges against him included carrying two mobile phones while on active duty and sharing content on social media.

