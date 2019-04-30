Ex-BSF man who complained about food is SP’s Varanasi pick against Modi

The SP on Monday declared dismissed BSF personnel Tej Bahadur Yadav as its candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Tej Bahadur, who filed his nomination as an Independent candidate on April 24, submitted another set of nomination papers as an SP candidate Monday.

The SP had earlier named former Congress leader Shalini Yadav as its candidate in Varanasi. Shalini too filed her nomination papers on Monday in the presence of district presidents of SP and BSP. When she came out after filing the papers, Shalini said she was not aware that the party has replaced her with Tej Bahadur. “I filed the nomination on the directive of party president Akhilesh Yadav and in future too I will follow his directives,” she told mediapersons when asked whether she will withdraw her nomination.

“If Tej Bahadur’s nomination papers are found to be valid during scrutiny, he will contest,” said SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, adding that Shalini will be the SP’s candidate if the former BSF personnel’s papers are rejected.

Chaudhary said Tej Bahadur bravely raised his voice against the system. “He was in constant touch with the party for long and met national president (Akhilesh) in Lucknow Sunday,” he said.

Asked why the SP did not announce his candidature earlier and named Shalini as its candidate, Chaudhary said, “There were various reasons.”

According to the affidavit submitted by 43-year-old Tej Bahadur as an Independent candidate, he hails from Mahendragarh in Haryana and has Rs 10,000 cash in hand. A day before filing his nomination, he had posted a message on Facebook, seeking financial support for contesting the elections.

In 2017, Tej Bahadur alleged in a series of videos that security personnel were being served food of poor quality. At the time, he was posted at the administration base in Khet near LoC. He hails from Rata Kalan village of Haryana’s Mahendragarh but his family currently lives in Rewari. His wife Sharmila said Tej Bahadur is the youngest of five siblings and owns 2.5 acres of land in his native village. One of his brothers is in BSF, one in Gujarat police and the other two are farmers, said Sharmila, who works for a private firm in Bawal. Like her husband, she too is a matriculate.

Sharmila said, “He pleaded that he be awarded another punishment. He argued that he had not committed any crime except showing the truth. (Through the video), he wanted to tell the PM that there was corruption and wanted a probe into supply of ration to security personnel… He has challenged his dismissal before Punjab and Haryana High Court and the case is still going on.”

In January, the couple lost their only son Rohit, who was pursuing graduation. He was found dead at their residence in Rewari and Tej Bahadur’s licensed revolver was found at the spot, A police officer said Rohit shot himself accidentally.

Sharmila said she was at work and her husband was away to attend the Kumbh Mela when the incident took place. “Nothing is left in our family… That’s why my husband has decided to fight. He has said he won’t sit idle now,” she said.