Boxer Modi dealt blow to farmers with note ban: Rahul Gandhi

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a boxer” with a “56-inch chest”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Modi punched his “coach” Lal Krishna Advani in the face after entering the “boxing ring” instead of tackling corruption, unemployment and problems faced by farmers.

Addressing a rally at Bhiwani in support of Congress candidate Shruti Choudhry, Rahul said that Modi dealt blows to small shopkeepers and farmers after walking out of the ring.

Beginning his speech with a mention of Bhiwani being known as “little Cuba” because of the fame received by boxers from this part of Haryana, the Congress president said, “I had thought that whenever I come to Bhiwani, I will talk about boxing. Bhiwani is going to become the capital of boxing in the world in the future as it has given world level champion.”

Rahul said, “In the last election, India had put a boxer, Narendra Modi, in the ring. He came with a 56-inch chest. Facing him were farmers’ problems, unemployment and corruption. He (Modi) came to the ring, saw his coach Advani and punched him in his face. Advani-ji was left shocked. Then he (Modi) ran behind his team. One by one, he punched (Nitin) Gadkari-ji and (Arun) Jaitley-ji,” said Rahul amid cheers from the crowd.

Accusing Modi of failing to resolve problems faced by shopkeepers and farmers, Rahul said the “boxer” then came out of the ring and rained blows on shopkeepers and farmers with demonetisation.

Referring to Bhiwani farmer Ranbir Singh, who died in a jail in October last year for failing to repay his farm loan, Rahul said a farmer is put in jail while “thieves” who default on loans amounting to thousands of crores walk free, amid chants of “chowkidar chor hai”.

In an attempt to woo the farmers, Rahul said that no farmer will be put behind bars for loan default if the Congress is voted to power.