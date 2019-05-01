Both Congress, BJP misusing central agencies: Mayawati

ALLEGING THAT the Congress and BJP were misusing central agencies such as CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Intelligence Bureau, BSP chief Mayawati Tuesday said it was time for those raising the ‘Namo Namo’ chant to go as those saying ‘Jai Bhim’ would come to power after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally in Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency in support of the alliance’s nominee C L Verma as well as Lucknow candidate Poonam Sinha, Mayawati said that while B R Ambedkar made legislation for progress, the central and state governments did not implement those laws properly.

She alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mostly busy doing “chowkidaari” of capitalists and said that his “drama” and “jumlebaazi” (rhetoric) was not going to work any longer.

Poonam Sinha and C L Verma were present on the dais. While Sinha would be contesting against BJP candidate Rajnath Singh and Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnan, Verma is pitted against BJP sitting MP Kaushal Kishore and Congress candidate R K Chaudhary in Mohanlalganj.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati addressed a rally in Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency in support of alliance candidate Arshad Siddiqui and Lakhimpur Kheri candidate Poorvi Verma. While Arshad is fighting against BJP’s Rekha Verma and Congress party’s Jatin Prasad, Poorvi is contesting against BJP’s Ajay Kumar Mishra and Congress’s Zafar Ali Naqvi.

As her helicopter failed to take off from Dhaurahra due to a technical glitch, her Lucknow rally was delayed by more than two hours.

“The upper caste poor are in bad condition. GST was implemented without proper planning and it increased poverty and unemployment. The economy has been affected and corruption has increased, too. On the other hand, the borders are not secured anymore. Soldiers are being martyred and the saddest part is that the BJP is trying to take benefit of that too… We are seeking votes on development (agenda),” said Mayawati.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, targeting the Congress over its manifesto, she said the Nyay scheme from the Congress party is not going to end poverty and the BSP would focus on providing employment to the people.