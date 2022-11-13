Botad candidate replaced: Mevani, Rathva retain their seats as Congress announces 39 more names

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Sukhram Rathva, are among the 39 names announced by the Congress Sunday for the Assembly elections in the state. Both Mevani and Rathva have been repeated from Vadgam and (Pavi) Jetpur seats respectively.

With the latest list, the Congress has now named its candidates on 142 of 182 seats. It has also entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on three seats.

Tushar Chaudhary, a former union minister and son of former Chief Minister Amarsinh Chaudhary, has been fielded from the Khedbrahma constituency. Jayanti Patel has been nominated in Morbi.

The Congress, which Saturday announced Ramesh Mer as its pick in Botad, replaced him with party spokesperson Manhar Patel. The move came a day after Manhar took to Twitter to register his displeasure. “I am the real candidate for Botad. The Congress should rethink about me. This decision of the party is unacceptable to a leader as loyal as me…it is not in the larger interest of the party,” he had tweeted.

Gandhinagar (North) Congress MLA CJ Chavda has been fielded from Vijapur of Mehsana district, while the party has chosen Sangramsinh Rathva for Chhota Udepur.

In Dhrangadhra, Rajkot (West), Jamnagar Rural and Gariadhar constituencies, the party has nominated Chhattarsinh Gunjariya, Mansukh Kalariya, Jivan Kumbharvadiya and Divyesh Chavda respectively.

The party’s sitting MLAs Geniben Thakor (Vav), Gulabsinh Rajput (Tharad), Nathabhai Patel (Dhanera), Kantibhai Kharadi (Danta), Raghu Desai (Radhanpur), Kirit Patel (Patan), Sidhpur (Chandanji Thakor), Rajendrasinh Thakor (Modasa), Baldevji Thakor (Kalol), Himmatsinh Patel (Bapunagar), Gyasuddin Shaikh (Dariapur), Imran Khedawala (Jamalpur-Khadia), Shailesh Parmar (Danilimda), Rajendrasinh Parmar (Borsad), Amit Chavda (Anklav), Kanti Sodhaparmar (Anand), Punam Parmar (Sojitra), Indrajitsinh Parmar (Mahudha) and Chandrikaben Bariya (Garbada) have been repeated from their respective seats.

The other candidates include Dinesh Thakor from Chanasama, Rajendra Patel from Vejalpur, Balvant Gadhvi from Vatva, Ranjit Barad from Nikol, Vinay Brahmbhatt from Thakkarbapanagar, Dinesh Mahida from Sabarmati, Satyajitsinh Gaekwad from Waghodia and Bal Kishan Patel from Dabhoi.