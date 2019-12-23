Borio (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Borio Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Borio Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Borio (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

borio Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babu Ram Murmu JVM(P) 0 Post Graduate 67 Five Crore+ / 0 Bipin Kisku AITC 2 12th Pass 26 Twenty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Goresti Soren Rashtriya Mahila Party 0 Graduate 30 Eighteen Lakh+ / 0 Lakhan Pahadiya BSP 0 10th Pass 30 Twenty-Six Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Lobin Hembrom JMM 2 10th Pass 68 One Crore+ / 0 Lukas Hansda JD(U) 0 12th Pass 47 Four Lakh+ / 0 Manoj Tudu Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate Professional 34 Sixteen Lakh+ / 0 Paulus Murmu IND 0 Graduate 41 Thirty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Sonaram Madaiya CPI 0 8th Pass 57 Twenty-Three Lakh+ / 0 Surya Narayan Hansada BJP 5 10th Pass 39 Sixty-Seven Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Tala Hansda IND 0 8th Pass 45 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Tala Marandi AJSU Party 1 Graduate 58 Sixty-Four Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.



