Booths where VIPs voted record higher turnouts

In Phase 2 of Gujarat elections that was held Monday, the booths where VIP voters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and former CM Anandiben Patel voted, recorded higher turnouts.

The booth at Nishan School in Ranip area where Modi cast his vote recorded 67 per cent turnout. The area falls under Sabarmati assembly constituency. Modi is registered as a voter in Ranip area where his eldest brother Somabhai lives.

There were four voting booths in Nishan School and the one in which Modi cast his vote had total 1,332 registered voters, of which 893 (463 males and 430 females) cast their votes.

Three other booths situated in Nishan School clocked 66 per cent, 61 per cent and 53 per cent voting. Sabarmati constituency recorded around 55.72 per cent voting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his wife Sonalben Shah and son Jay Shah, who is secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), cast their votes at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Naranpura ward office.

Sources said that the booth saw a voter turnout of 61.5 per cent, higher than the Naranpura assembly constituency average turnout of around 55.59 per cent.

At Shilaj Anupam School booth where Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel voted along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recorded a turnout of 65.28 per cent.

Advertisement

Voting data maintained by the Election Commission (EC) revealed that out of 1,486 total voters, 970 voted — 515 females and 455 males. After casting his vote, the CM and UP Governor had appealed everyone to vote.

Sabarmati, Naranpura and Ghatlodiya assembly constituencies fall under Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.