Booth campaign: BJP says PM Modi to interact with 1 crore people today

“In a mega interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will connect with around one crore people through world’s largest video conference under Mera Booth Sabse Majboot,” BJP national media head Anil Baluni stated in an official release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amid the tension between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a massive reach-out programme ahead of Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday and is expected to connect with 1 crore people across the country through the NaMo app.

“Karyakartas, volunteers and eminent citizens will connect with the Prime Minister through the NaMo app around 15,000 locations at various districts, mandals and shakti kendra level,” he said.

BJP president Amit Shah is set to attend the programme at the party’s Delhi office. Union Cabinet ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and party office-bearers will also present at pre-identified places for the programme.

